C&W Business Achieves ISO 27001 Certification

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – (MIAMI, FL – August 22, 2017) – C&W Business, a division of C&W Communications (C&W), a full-service communications and entertainment provider operating in the Caribbean and Latin America, announced it has achieved compliance with ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001).

This internationally-recognized information security standard has rigorous requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining and continually improving a company’s Information Security Management System (ISMS).

“By achieving compliance with ISO 27001, C&W continues to apply best practices in data security which demonstrates its commitment to protect the most valued asset of enterprises large and small: their information. It’s part of a number of measures to meet customer and market requirements in all geographies in which C&W operates,” said Shuja Khan, Chief Commercial Officer, C&W Communications.

The certification is valid for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) and Security Operations Center (SOC) services. Achievement of this standard was the result of a 12-month organization-wide effort. In preparation for the independent audit, C&W Business conducted comprehensive internal audits and risk assessments to ensure all required controls were in place. The independent audit was performed by DAS, a UK-based audit firm accredited by UKAS.

According to Khan, “C&W Business will continue investing to ensure our infrastructure is safe and resilient to any potential attacks, and to honour our obligation to our customers and other stakeholders that the company will be vigilant in keeping our customers’ data safe and secure.”