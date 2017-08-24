Chilean President Visits Saint Lucia Today

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, is scheduled to make a two-day official State visit to Saint Lucia beginning today.

The Government of Saint Lucia is in the advanced stages of preparations to welcome Bachelet to our island.

Bachelet is the first female to hold the prestigious office of President in the Republic of Chile and is on her second term as President having served from 2006 to 2010.

Saint Lucia first established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Chile in 1991 and the Government of Saint Lucia is honoured that the Chilean President will visit our country as we seek to deepen bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Chile.

The purpose of the visit is to forge closer ties with the nation as it has been one of the fastest growing economies in Latin America. The Government of Saint Lucia, therefore, views this official visit as an opportunity to enhance collaboration in several areas, including agriculture, education, climate change and renewable energy.

The visit is also an opportunity for Bachelet, along with some of her Ministers, to engage with OECS Member States in an effort to better position the region to address its priority issues.

Bachelet will, therefore, engage the OECS Heads of Government at a luncheon meeting in order to realise this effort.

Upon her arrival in Saint Lucia, Bachelet will receive an official welcome and pay a courtesy call on Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Calliopa Pearlette Louisy, followed by a meeting with Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and the Cabinet of Ministers. Bachelet will also meet with Members of Parliament.

Bachelet is expected to be accompanied by high-level members of her Cabinet and Latin American media.

The Government of Saint Lucia is indeed looking forward to exemplifying Saint Lucia’s renowned hospitality for the historic visit of the President of the Republic of Chile.