Vrterans Invitational Football Continues

Weekend Matches In Vieux Fort, Gros Islet.

FOLLOWING Thursday evening’s goal-scoring spree at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground by Saint Lucia All Stars and Saint Lucia Masters Football teams, the entertainment continues this evening at the Phillip Marcellin Grounds in Vieux Fort. The showpiece returns to the DSCG for the final round of competition tomorrow.

In the opening encounter today from 4:00 p.m., Trinidad Petroleum All Stars will face Vieux Fort Central following which the southern rivalry will continue with the Micoud senior team against Vieux Fort North senior team at 6:00 p.m. Saint Lucia All Stars will also take on 767 Dominica Legends in their final matchup from 8:00 p.m.

The action returns to the DSCG tomorrow from 5:00 .m.as Super League Champions for 2017, Canaries, play Blackheart Champions for 2016, Vieux Fort South, in what promises to be a tough contest between two football powerhouses.

To bring the curtains down, Saint Lucia Masters with the likes of former West Indies top order batsman Brian Lara, Trinidad and Tobago’s Russell Latapy and former Saint Lucia international player Earl Jean in its lineup, will take on England Masters, who will be looking to redeem themselves following Thursday evening’s 6-2 drubbing by the Masters.

Meanwhile, in the two matches played on the opening night, Saint Lucia All Stars, led by Vilan Edward, defeated 767 Dominica Legends 4-0 with two goals from either side of the half despite squandering 15 clear scoring opportunities.

The Dominicans must owe a big thank-you to their goalkeeper Julius Wade who, despite being injured, made some remarkable saves. On the other side of the pitch, the Saint Lucia All Stars goalkeeper was never tested by the Dominicans.

Valentinus Joseph put Saint Lucia All Stars ahead in the 8th minute while Timothy George doubled their advantage in the 13th minute and that’s how the score-line remained until the halftime.

In the second half, Saint Lucia All Stars looked the better team and with the Dominicans stretched in terms of substitutes, Saint Lucia All Stars took the advantage by substituting their players at will. Andy Jn. Baptiste’s 50th minute strike made it 3-0 while Timothy Joseph scored his second goal in the 71st minute to give SLAS the win.

In the second encounter between Saint Lucia Masters and England Masters, it was a joy to watch despite a heavy shower midway into the first half of play.

Roger Celestine opened the scoring for Saint Lucia Masters in the 25th minute of play. Two minutes later, captain Sean Kerton made it 2-0 while Earl Jean’s strike in the 43rd minute seized the halftime advantage going into the break at 3-0.

The break seemed to work out in favour of the English team as they cut the deficit by one with a goal from substitute John Taylor in the 53rd minute. Taylor was back in celebratory mode as his second goal came in the 70th minute. Despite the one goal advantage, Saint Lucia Masters continued to add on the pressure but not before Brian Lara squandered his second scoring opportunity.

Earl Jean continued his scoring prowess as he put Saint Lucia Masters further ahead in the 80th minute to the delight of his team mates. Alvin Malaykhan, after several scoring attempts, finally found the back of the nets in the 83rd minute while captain Sean Kerton sealed the deal with a header which eluded England Masters goalkeeper Phil Langride to his left in the 88th minute to make it 6-2 for the victory.

Meanwhile, at the official launch held on Wednesday, Lara, who is part of the Saint Lucia Masters team, said two lucky Saint Lucians will win an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Caribbean Premier League final.

The final is scheduled to take place at the newly-constructed Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Lara said he will participate in a ‘Who can hit the ball further than Lara’ competition. The West Indies Cricket legend hopes the final will be played between the Saint Lucia Stars and Trinidad Night Riders on September 9.