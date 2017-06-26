TripAdvisor Recognizes Bay Gardens Resorts

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – LOCALLY-OWNED and operated resort chain, Bay Gardens Resorts, announced this week that the award-winning company has added new awards to their collection – the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence.

This accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to establishments that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on the popular site, TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide.

This year, all three properties — Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Inn — were awarded the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.

“We are truly thrilled to receive these awards for our properties and restaurant for this year. It shows a consistent level of commitment from our entire team to quality customer care and service,” remarked SanovnikDestang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts.”

He continued: “TripAdvisor has become such an important step in the vacation planning process – it is honest feedback by past guests for potential guests. I must thank my amazing team and our guests who took the time to leave us a review.”

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality, quantity and recent reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

“With the Certificate of Excellence, TripAdvisor honours hospitality businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers”, said Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, at TripAdvisor. “This recognition helps travelers identify and book properties that regularly deliver great service. TripAdvisor is proud to play this integral role in helping travelers feel more confident in their booking decisions.”

The resort chain’s Seagrapes Beach Bar also shares the accolade for this year bringing local cuisine to another level and focusing on authentic dishes with the use of fresh local produce and seafood. The bar and restaurant also features Saint Lucian Chef, Peter Lawrence, a Gold Medal Chef from the Taste of the Caribbean competition held every year in Miami.

The Certificate of Excellence honours dining experiences that have consistently received strong praise and ratings from travelers and the recognition helps travelers identify and book restaurants that regularly deliver great service.

Also, The Caribbean’s first open water sports park, Splash Island Water Park, at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa, was also honoured.

The accolade, which honours hospitality excellence, is given only to attractions that consistently achieve outstanding traveler reviews on the popular site, TripAdvisor, and is extended to qualifying businesses worldwide.

Splash Island Water Park, which opened less than two years ago, features many fun and fantastic obstacles for all ages, including a climbing wall, swing, hurdles, action tower and much more. Over the years, the park has expanded its features several times and looks to do another major expansion this summer, keeping it fresh and exciting for all. Some of the new features will be a high jump, water polo and an additional high roller.

“I would like to thank each and every customer that has visited and enjoyed Splash Island over the years,” remarked Julianna Ward-Destang, Managing Director and 2016 Entrepreneur of the Year. “We strive to provide the best safety standards coupled with customer care and encourage receiving honest feedback from past visitors.”

Past visitors to the park have expressed their experience on TripAdvisor, stating that this is the “Perfect way to spend a day”, “Great value and kids loved it”, “So good, I went twice” and a “Very fun and cool experience”. Splash Island Water Park currently boasts some of the highest TripAdvisor Reviews of Wibit Sports Parks around the world.