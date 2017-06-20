Sharks Win Again

Share this

















SHARKS Swim Club once again proved they are the number one swim club on the island as they emerged champions of the inaugural Sharks Swim Club/Oliver Gobat Individual Medley Strong (IMS) with 534 points.

Sharks were 163 points ahead of their closest rival, Sea Jay Swim Club on 371 points and third place Lightning Aquatic on 306 points.

The one-day meet, which attracted over 150 swimmers from six swim clubs, has been dubbed a huge success by the organizers. Some of the island’s leading swimmers took to the pool, including the six-member team that will represent Saint Lucia at the Central America and Caribbean Swimming Championship in Trinidad and Tobago next week.

Junior Swimmer of the Year, JayhanOdlum-Smith, set a new record in 50-metres Fly in a time of 27:44 seconds.

The following swimmers were awarded with trophies for winning the 100-metres and 200-metres IM-Boys 11 and Over: TerrelMonplaisir (Sea Jays) 200-metres IM in a time of 2 minutes 22:13 seconds; Theron Herelle 100-metres IM in a time of 1 minute 24: 32 seconds; Girls 11 and Over 200-metres IM Katie Kyle (Sharks) in a time of 2 minutes 39:60 seconds; and Girls 10 and Under 100-metres IM Jasmine Steide (Sharks) in a time of 1 minute 40:03 seconds.

The final points standing were: Sharks 534 points (Boys 315/Girls 219), Sea Jays 371 points (Boys) 114/Girls 257), Lightning Aquatic 306 points (Boys 145/Girls 161), Racers 261 (Boys 61/Girls 200), Sports Academy 108, (Boys 72/Girls 36), RR Aquatic 100, (Boys 42/Girls 58) and Boys Training Centre 23.

Ross Stevenson, a representative for The Oliver Gobat Fund, told The VOICE that the fund is there to support the youth of Saint Lucia and to help them succeed.

“Sports are great for the youth; it gives them a sense of purpose. We support athletics, cricket, swimming, boxing, swimming, the whole mix… Over the last 30 months, we have raised about $190,000, most of which has been disbursed.”