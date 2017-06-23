Photographer Robbed On The Job

Share this

















A brazen daylight robbery has left a local photographer feeling hopeless and ready to take his skills elsewhere.

Ashley Anzie sat with The VOICE this week to recount the unfortunate incident that took place two weeks ago in which the tools used for his livelihood were stolen from his vehicle.

Anzie said the incident took place on Sunday, June 11 while he was photographing at a First Communion reception at a Chinese restaurant in Bois d’Orange

He said he arrived at the function at 1:00 p.m. and waited until everyone was present. He later went to his vehicle, which is fully tinted, to retrieve his camera and gear to commence the photo-shoot when he noticed that his windows had been broken and the glass kicked under the vehicle.

“I wasn’t too sure whether someone was following me from morning because I did a wedding before I went there.”

