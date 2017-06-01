NCF Thankful For Telethon Support – However, Pledges and Donations Fall Short of Target

Share this

















THE spirit of giving selflessly towards making the lives of others better was the central theme of the National Community Foundation (NCF) 14th Annual Nationwide Telethon held at the New Financial Administration Centre last Sunday.

However, despite pitching for a $200,000 target, the NCF was only able to attract $142,918 in donations and pledges.

NCF Executive Director, Michelle Phillips, told The VOICE yesterday that despite the shortfall in dollars, the Telethon “went well” and “the show was well put together”, which all made for an overall achievement for which the NCF was thankful.

“We’re very appreciative of that because it will go towards assisting the underprivileged in our society,” Phillips said. “All in all, it was a very good telethon.”

Phillips said anyone desirous of making a pledge to the NCF’s efforts can do so at its High Street, Castries office, by calling telephone number 453 6661, as well as via Bank of Saint Lucia account # 8405087 or 1st National Bank account # 104511121. She also appealed to those who would have pledged during the Telethon to contact the NCF to arrange for pick-up of such pledges.

The five-hour event, which was broadcast live via the National Television Network (NTN) targeted Saint Lucians at home and throughout the Diaspora to contribute towards the NCF’s coffers in support of the organizations various programmes.

Among the highlights last Sunday was a special tribute paid to Mrs. Hermina Amos of Laborie, who for over a decade has made a meaningful impact in the lives of students from that constituency via the special education fund she sponsored through the NCF.

One of the beneficiaries of Amos’ generosity, Leann Edgar, thanked Amos for providing her with an educational scholarship. Aside from the scholarship, Edgar said Amos has left an indelible mark on her through her words of encouragement.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet joined Edgar in presenting a special trophy and bouquet of flowers to Amos on behalf of the NCF. Amos, who said she ceased to fund the scholarship programme recently due to challenging times, spoke briefly, saying she started the fund because she wanted to empower young people through a solid education.

Hosted by journalist Alisha Ally and popular radio host/actor, Carlton “Cokes” Cyril, the telethon saw various celebrities manning the telephones to persuade their friends to make a pledge to the NCF’s cause. Among them were the Prime Minister’s wife, Raquel DuBoulay-Chastanet; former Gros Islet MP, Emma Hippolyte; and some of this year’s Carnival Queen Pageant contestants.

Phillips expressed gratitude to all sponsors, donors, media houses, volunteers, performers, celebrity panelists who made this year’s event an all-round success.