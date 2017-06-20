Mixed Fortunes For U-23 Netball Team

Share this

















WITH matches scheduled for last evening, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and defending champions Grenada did not lose any of their games in the Eastern Caribbean States Under-23 Netball Championships currently on in Grenada.

The tournament decider between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and host Grenada was expected to be played indoors instead due to a tropical storm watch in the region. Anguilla was also down to play Saint Kitts and Saint Lucia against Montserrat.

On the opening night, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines breezed past Montserrat 74-12, Saint Lucia defeated Saint Kitts in a nail-biting 44-43 gamewhile Grenada outplayed Anguilla 74-13.

On Saturday evening, Anguilla defeated Montserrat 36-32, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Saint Lucia continued their arch-rivalry on centre court; this time SVG nosed ahead 44-38 game while Grenada made it two from two as they defeated Saint Kitts 46-21.

In the Individual Shooting Competition, Renisha Stafford (Grenada) scored 54 from 79 attempts, Ariel Stephen (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines) scored 50 from 61 attempts and Shakera Fortune (Grenada) 47 scored from 64 attempts.

In the Combined Team results, (1st) Grenada netted 147 from 213 attempts, (2nd) Saint Vincent and the Grenadines netted 137 from 192 attempts and (3rd) Saint Lucia with 94 from 168 attempts.

On Sunday, Saint Kitts defeated Montserrat 85-14, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Anguilla 88-16 while Grenada continued their winning ways as they narrowly defeated Saint Lucia 32-28. In matches played on Monday morning, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines defeated 51-32, St. Kitts Grenada defeated Montserrat 89-5 and Saint Lucia beat Anguilla 63-13.