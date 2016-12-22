Share this story

















The Conway community in downtown Castries woke up to the sound of gunfire around 7:30 a.m. today which resulted in one man being shot several times and succumbing to his wounds.

The shooting occurred along a long, narrow track that leads from Jn. Baptiste Street into the community sandwiched between the CDC building and the National Workers Union car park.

Onlookers who showed up at the scene recalled hearing multiple gunshots being fired but could not provide any details as to whom the shooter/s was/were.

Within 30 minutes, police arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area, by which time many people were seen rushing to the scene where the man lay on the ground bleeding. Minutes afterwards, a forensic team arrived on the scene.

The VOICE is unable to confirm the identity of the victim at this time. However, we will update our readers on this matter as the story unfolds.