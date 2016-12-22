Thursday | December 22, 2016
Home  »  NewsTrending  »  BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

The Conway community in downtown Castries woke up to the sound of gunfire around 7:30 a.m. today which resulted in one man being shot several times and succumbing to his wounds.

The shooting occurred along a long, narrow track that leads from Jn. Baptiste Street into the community sandwiched between the CDC building and the National Workers Union car park.

Onlookers who showed up at the scene recalled hearing multiple gunshots being fired but could not provide any details as to whom the shooter/s was/were.

Within 30 minutes, police arrived on the scene and cordoned off the area, by which time many people were seen rushing to the scene where the man lay on the ground bleeding. Minutes afterwards, a forensic team arrived on the scene.

The VOICE is unable to confirm the identity of the victim at this time. However, we will update our readers on this matter as the story unfolds.

Related Posts

The VOICE welcomes comments from readers to the various articles posted on our website. However, we will not entertain comments that are abusive, insulting, threatening or disrespectful to anyone. Where such comments are made, they will be deleted, without reservation. We ask contributors to take note of these guidelines and temper the tone of their comments accordingly.

2 Comments

  1. Leila Reply
    December 22, 2016 at 9:17 am

    Wow great job Voice. Quick reporting. Condolences to the family of the deceased.

  2. M Reply
    December 22, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Kudos to the police on responding in reasonable time. Still, it’s a pity that despite all the new city police, it took a full 30 mins for them to get there. That should be the time for the forensic unit’s arrival, not police. Wishing them best with finding the culprit

Leave a Reply

Image: Police cordoned off area
News, Trending

BREAKING NEWS: Man Shot Dead in Conway

News, Trending

Fire Rocks VH Once Again

News, Trending

Suspicious death at St. Louis Street, Castries

News, Trending

Suspicious Death in La Clery

Business

Business, Features, Strictly Business

Skincare Beauty The Kako Way

THEY say beauty is skin deep. But one woman is determined to use her...
Image: Shondel “Abby” Alexander says the challenges of being a single mother forced her to establish her business enterprise. [PHOTO: Stan Bishop]
Business, Strictly Business

Abby Packs Some Solid Punches

AFTER becoming a single parent nine years ago, Shondel Abiola Alexander felt she had...

Annou Pale

Annou Pale

Why do people get upset?

Why do some people get angrier, more often than others? Why do people get...

More Articles

Categories

Archives

Subscribe to our Newsletter

This Website Is Brought To You By The Voice Publishing Co. Ltd. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. © 2007-2016