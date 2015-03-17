My Experience Using Laser Surgery To Treat Glaucoma

Share this

















INCREASED eye pressure means one is at increased risk for glaucoma, an eye disease in which the normal fluid pressure slowly rises, leading to vision loss or even blindness.

The West Virginia University Eye Institute Glaucoma Laser Study Team had heard of St. Lucia having an increased risk for glaucoma and decided to conduct a study in St. Lucia to see the effects of laser surgery on those patients who had qualified.

Patients were educated about the procedure, had several eye tests done and finally had to stop all eye medications. Eventually, the surgery was done on January 11, 2011. I was a bit apprehensive but quickly lost count of all the tiny pricks and relaxed instead, to the reassuring voice of the doctor. It was a painless experience. My eyes were red for a day or two, but that was expected.

The post operative care has been comforting. A visit was scheduled for the following week, then the following month and every three months thereafter. The visits included a vision check by one doctor, pressure check by another and still another pressure check by another doctor, and of course there were their overwhelming smiles. At the end of every visit the reminder was “No medication in the eyes, let the laser run its course”.

After four years, the pressure in my eyes remains low and I have been able to save thousands of dollars since I no longer use the eye drops.

St. Lucia is indeed grateful to the competent team of doctors from West Virginia who decided to conduct the study here. We thank them most sincerely for the care, the hugs and love which they have shared.

The research is ongoing as comparisons have to be made. Please tell a friend, family members of this opportunity to be part of this research. Get your eyes examined.

“DON’T LOSE SIGHT OF GLAUCOMA”.

By Edgitha Blanchard