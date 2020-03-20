Banks to Remain Open During Two Week Island-wide Closure

Share this post















Banks in Saint Lucia will now be opened from 8am and close at 12noon, Monday to Friday. According to President of the Saint Lucia Bankers Association, Ms. Karen Mangal, the 8-9 time slot will be solely dedicated to assistance for the elderly, people at risk, differently able and pregnant woman.

Ms. Mangal further informed the afternoon conference, that the general public will be serviced from 9a.m.-12 noon, Front line essential service workers are to benefit from the implantation of a dedicated line which is to ensure for a much speedier transaction.

ATMs, she confirmed will continue to run 24hours a day with new notes.