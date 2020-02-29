RSS to present equipment to St. Lucia Police

Share this post















THE Regional Security System (RSS) Headquarters through the 10th European Development Fund (EDF) has procured much needed crime scene investigations equipment for member territories of the organization inclusive of a significant amount of products for law enforcement in Saint Lucia.

The formal presentation of equipment set for Wednesday, March 4, 2020 will be presided over by Minister for Home Affairs, Justice and National Security the Honorable Hermangild Francis, along with the Acting Commissioner of Police Mr. Milton Desir.

RSS officials say it is expected that the equipment will help improve the operational capacity of the various member states. The array of equipment include protective gear such as CSI overalls, gloves, face masks, boots, glasses, and evidence bags to name a few of the articles procured.

The presentation ceremony will take place at the Sandals Regency La Toc Golf Resort and Spa from 2 p.m.

A delegation of senior officials from the RSS will be on island for this very important occasion.