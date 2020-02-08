Good Governance is Good Business, Says Antigua PM Gaston Browne

Share this post















The Caribbean Governance Training Institute (CGTI) started their 2020 calendar of events in Antigua at the end of January, with the launch of a new Risk Committee Certification Program.

In the past seven years, CGTI has become the gold standard for governance training in the region, with more than eighty per cent market share and a growing cadre of high-profile graduates from commercial, financial and public service organizations.

The most recent addition to CGTI’s governance curriculum was created as a response to Antigua’s State Insurance Company Ltd., who encouraged the team to create a Risk Management Program, and the resulting two-day event saw the participation of 50 delegates from organisations including the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, other financial institutions and credit unions, and numerous board members from the Caribbean region.

By definition, the ‘Risk Committee’ is responsible for the risk management policies of an organisation and has oversight of the operational risk management framework. Executive Chairman of CGTI, Dr Chris Bart, was on hand to deliver the Risk Committee Certification Course, which he stated is the first of its kind in the Caribbean.

“We applaud the State Insurance Company Ltd. for inspiring the creation of this unique program, and partnering with CGTI to make it a reality,” Dr Bart continued, “We are especially proud that their entire board has completed our flagship Chartered Director Program making them one of the best-governed organizations in the Caribbean region.”

Showing his support for improving governance through expert training, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, also attended on the first day of CGTI’s newest programme, and his response reinforced the feelings of many delegates.

According to Mr Browne: “Good governance is good business, and in today’s global competitive environment, leaders with the right tools are paramount to achieving sustained superior performance for any organization. Dr Bart and his team have certainly brought significant experience and expertise to bear on the issues of corporate governance – including risk management in an organizational setting – while providing a toolkit of strategies that will, once utilized effectively, strengthen the governance systems of any organisation.”

During the first week of February, the team from Caribbean Governance Training Institute will conduct their Financial Literacy Program, Human Resources and Compensation Committee Certification Program and the Chairman’s Program in St Kitts, while the rest of 2020 sees an expanded calendar of governance training programmes in Turks and Caicos, Barbados, BVI and Trinidad.

The next Risk Committee Certification Program will be held on July 9-10, 2020 in CGTI’s home base of Saint Lucia. Please visit caribbeangovernancetraining.com for more information and to register for upcoming events.