Sulphur Springs Amenities Enhanced

PRESS RELEASE – THE Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) continues to embark on the innovation of services to create more enjoyable adventures at the Sulphur Springs Park.

Last Friday, the organization officially opened two new facilities that will directly enhance visitor experience at the park, creating an alternative source of satisfaction and relaxation.

According to Sales and Marketing Officer, Curtis Didier, “We want to fully maximize the potential of the facility by ensuring that a comprehensive presentation of different services is made available to our valued guests. This will create an added touch to the park and also generate employment.”

The first of these facilities is a $1 per minute massage parlour, dubbed “Sulphuric Touch”. Clients will be pampered by a well-trained and certified Massage Therapist in a unique and authentic setting. The Sulphur Springs black water pools have always been known for their calming and therapeutic properties. Sulphuric Touch provides traditional spa services, including back, foot and hot stone massages in addition to mini facials and treatments with the Park’s very own mud and mineral water.

In keeping with the innovative times, a photo shop, “Sulphur Hot Shots”, was also commissioned to capture memorable moments at the park. Services include personalized photos on t-shirts, mugs, caps and other paraphernalia. Photographs will also be available for transfer to personal external devices.