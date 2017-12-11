Rotary Club Expresses Thanks

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – “WE are thankful for the many persons who came out to our Rotary Calabashers benefit concert,” said Dr.Azmina Long, Public Relations Director of the Rotary Club of St. Lucia, speaking after a successful presentation by the Rotary Calabashers in the 16th year of the concert.

The concert was held at the National Cultural Centre on November 18 under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Dame Pearlette Lousy with the theme “Celebrating Musical Icons — The World Over”.

Celebrate, they did, with songs like “Island In The Stream”, “Another Saturday Night”, “Strength of a Woman”, and Mighty Sparrow’s “Jean & Dinah” performed by the ever charismatic Chester Hinkson, backed up by a cast including Loraine Moffat, John Douglas, Mallet Edwards, Sharon Bruce, Kurt Felix, Isiah Isaac and Jonathan Bruce.

The Rotary Club of St. Lucia would like to thank the following for the success of the recent concert: 1st National Bank and other corporate and individual donors, including St. Lucia Electricity Services Ltd, Bank of St. Lucia, Sagicor, Northwest Ltd, Unicomer St. Lucia Ltd/Courts; Décor Finishings — Davis Felix (venue and stage décor/discount on costs; ECCO (provided a discount on license fees), National Lotteries Authority, Angus Christopher (discount on cost of sound system), St. Lucia Distillers (providing tents), Guardsman Security, Dominos, NSDC and the Government Information Service.

Door prizes were – Digicel: Samsung S7, Royalton Resort St Lucia: Day Pass for 2, Calabash Cove Resort & Spa: Dinner for 2, Ahava – Body Hair Spirit: Day Spa.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Lucia, Joanna Charles, would like to say special thanks to Governor General Dame Pearlette Lousy, Lady Janice Compton and Sigrid Nama for their attendance.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the Club’s community projects and aid for Dominica.