Fuel Price Adjustments

PRESS RELEASE – THE public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail price of gasoline (unleaded) remains unchanged. The retail prices for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lbs. cylinders; diesel; and kerosene have been changed. The following price changes take effect from Monday, November 27, 2017:

GASOLINE remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

Diesel from $12.59 to $12.75 per gallon or from $2.77 to $2.80 per litre

20-Pound LPG Cylinder (9.07 kg) from $31.55 to $32.51 per cylinder

22-Pound LPG Cylinder (9.98 kg) from $34.99 to $36.04 per cylinder

100-Pound LPG Cylinder (45.36kg) from $197.00 to $206.54 per cylinder

Kerosene from $1.41 to $1.70 per litre or $6.39 to $$7.72 per gallon

The Public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, December 18, 2017.