St. Lucia Gears Up For Global Entrepreneurship Week

Share this

















IN collaboration with the Junior Achievement St. Lucia and the St. Lucia Youth Business Trust, the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce Industry and Agriculture will host the 6th GEW event from November 13-19 under the theme, “Cultivating Young Leaders for Entrepreneurial Success.”

Last Tuesday, Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) partners convened at the Bay Gardens Inn for the second in the series of partners meeting to plan for a successful celebration of GEW 2017.

There was a marked increase in the number of young entrepreneurs in attendance from a wide range of industries in St. Lucia, all excited and ready to assist in making GEW 2017 its anticipated success. Many proposals and ideas were discussed and debated with partners agreeing to continue to deliver on their mandate in ensuring that GEW 2017 achieves its objectives which are to Inspire, Connect, Engage and Network young and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Partners were encouraged to submit their ideas early in an effort to engage the wider corporate community and financial institutions in discussions focusing on partnerships and support and were informed of the Ministry of Commerce’s Business Month, which coincides with GEW.

For the first time, St. Lucia will take part in the Get In The Ring event which brings promising start-ups from around the world to connect to opportunities related to capital, talent and expertise and to win a ticket to the international finals in Instanbul, Turkey.

The beacon events for the celebration of GEW are as follows:

• Entrepreneurs Speed Networking Forum

• DECA Idea Challenge

• Get In The Ring

• Fashiontrepreneur Competition

• Advisory Committee Panel Discussion

An invitation is extended to all agencies, young aspiring entrepreneurs and institutions with an interest or a role to play in growing entrepreneurship to be part of this global celebration by attending partners meetings held at the Bay Gardens Hotel from 9:00 a.m. All that is required is for you to plan an activity or attend an event during the week of November 13–19 and be part of this global event. The next partners meeting will be held on September 20.

An initiative of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Global Entrepreneurship Week connects people through activities designed to help them acquire the skills and networks necessary to take the next step, no matter where they are along the start-up spectrum.

For more information on GEW 2017 and how to get involved, please contact us at email gewslu@gmail.com or telephone number 452-3165