SLP Condemns Treatment of Local CARIFESTA XIII Delegation

PRESS RELEASE – ONCE again, the UWP government has made it clear that the development and respect of the arts is not a priority. Coming soon after the closure of the Derek Walcott House and the uncertainty of the future of the Cultural Complex, the UWP has failed to provide adequate support to the Saint Lucian delegation attending CARIFESTA XIII in Barbados.

In 2015, the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government provided $200,000 to a contingent of 25 persons to participate and represent Saint Lucia at CARIFESTA 12 held in Haiti.

This year, the UWP government has provided a total of $72,000 for Saint Lucia’s participation in CARIFESTA XIII being held in Barbados.

The Saint Lucia Labour Party condemns both the paltry sum provided by the government and the attitude displayed by Culture Minister, Senator Fortuna Belrose, when she informed the public that artists representing Saint Lucia were to “help themselves” by “raising their own funds” but when Ministers of government travel “the State has an obligation to provide certain privileges”.

The SLP wishes the Saint Lucian delegation the best at CARIFESTA and congratulates them for taking the initiative in making their presence possible.

The SLP pledges its continued support and consultation to the arts fraternity when it returns to government.