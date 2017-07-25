W’ward Island School Games On

Share this

















THE excitement continues in day four of the 2017 Windward Islands School Games currently ongoing in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The games, which are sponsored by Winlott/CBN, are scheduled to start from 9:00 a.m. following yesterday’s track and field meet held at Arnos Vale.

Meanwhile, there were mixed fortunes in football and netball for Team Saint Lucia on the opening day last Saturday.

In the first football game played, defending champions Grenada made their intention clear as they trounced Dominica 4-0. Their goals were scored by Dorran Mandoo (14th minute), Keno Alexander (16th minute), Leon Baverboy (54th minute) and Eldon Milette (74th minute).

In the second match, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Saint Lucia 4-1. Hosni Chandler opened the scoring for the host in the 8th minute, followed by Jamal Bishop (10th minute). Saint Lucia scored in the 20th minute through Alvinus Mayers. But Saint Vincent and the Grenadines regrouped to add to their tally as Tevin Davis scored in the 27th minute from the penalty spot and Jamal Samuel in the 45th minute to make it 4-1 at the halftime whistle.

On the resumption of play, the two teams exchanged numerous goal raids but none was able to find the back of the net and the game ended tamely 4-1 in favour of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Due to the late finishing touches being put to the court at the Gomea Primary School, the Dominica versus Grenada game in female volleyball had to be rescheduled to a later date. However, the second game featuring Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines did materialize.

Team St. Lucia made quick and light work of the encounter, jumping to an early two sets lead, 25-11, 25-8. The Vincentians fought back gallantly as their opponents appeared to be wilting. Despite their efforts, they were unable to break the Saint Lucians’ spirit as the visitors won the third set 25-13 and the match 3-0.

The tournament takes a break tomorrow but will resume on Thursday morning with the following matches. Dominica play Saint Lucia in male volleyball while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines meet Grenada. Both matches are scheduled for Gomea.

From 3:30 p.m., Dominica play Saint Lucia in netball and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines versus Grenada at 5:00 p.m. Both matches are scheduled for Keartons.

In men’s basketball, from 6:30 p.m., Dominica play Saint Lucia while Saint Vincent and the Grenadines take on Grenada at 8:00 p.m. Both matches are scheduled for Keartons.