SLASA Selects Goodwill Swim Meet Squad

UPON conclusion of the Karen Beaubrun Swim Meet, the technical committee of the Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association has selected a strong 28-member team for the 23rd Goodwill Swim Meet scheduled for August 18 to 20 at the National Aquatic Center in Guyana.

Last held here in 2016, the championship is a six-nation swim meet that includes Suriname, Guyana, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Bahamas and Saint Lucia. The meet is a developmental meet for swimmers 10 and under and 11 and over swimmers who missed the qualifying standard for the Carifta Championship.

The full team is as follows: 8-and-under: Fayth Jeffery, Thaeden Antoine and Antoine Destang will start Saint Lucia medal hunt in that category.

The 9-10 age category features Amelia Joseph, Krishna Surapaneni, Maliyah Henry, Karic Charles, Ethan Hazell, TherronHerelle and Tristan Dorville.

The 11-12 category challenge will be led by D’Andre Blanchard, who will have alongside him Ziv Reynolds, Akim Ernest, Kyle Ambrose, Naekeisha Louis, JorgaMederick, Anya Hilaire and Sunshine Mauricette.

Shalini Joseph, Marisa Louisy, Maya Hilaire, Kaela George, Alandre Cross and Jacob Harrison will compete in the 13-14 age categories while Eden Crick, Omar Alexander, Nicholas Mc Lennon and Christopher Phillip will compete in the 15-17 categories.

While in Guyana, the team will be under the stewardship of David Peterkin of the Sharks Swim Club. Peterkin will be assisted by Peter James of the Lightning Aquatics Swim Club and John Mc Lennon of the Seajays Swim Club. Team Manager Tessa Charles-Louis will be assisted by chaperones RishmaRamnarace Joseph, Sabrina Odol and Michelle Herelle.

Meanwhile, President of Saint Lucia Amateur Swimming Association, Eddie Hazel, says the association’s ultimate goal at the championship is to allow its swimmers the opportunity to develop on a regional level and raise the bar with the hope of increasing the number of swimmers qualifying for Carifta and CCCAN in 2018.