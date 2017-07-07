Salvation Army Presents ‘An Evening Of Sax & Strings’

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – AN Evening of Sax & Strings’, which is a major fundraiser for the Salvation Army, will take place on Sunday, August 6 at the National Cultural Centre from 6:00 p.m. This annual signature event is in its third year with the first, ‘An Evening of Sax’ being held in 2014, ‘An Evening of Sax & Song’ in 2016.

The evening’sentertainment will include someof Saint Lucia’s finest artistes performing in various genres of music, including Isman Lovence, Carl Gustave, the National Strings Orchestra, Ethan Fletcher & Yannick James, John Antoine, Mamay La Kaye and Ronald ‘Boo’ Hinkson.

The Salvation Army, a faith-based international organization, has been established in Saint Lucia since 1902. For the past 115 years, the organization has been committed to providing for the underprivileged and needy in the country and is presently engaged in various programmes in the communities to achieve their mandate.

They are best known for the Kettle Programme at Christmastime whereby the money that is collected goes toward providing food hampers for many individuals, such as families, street persons and institutions such as the Crisis Centre, Ex-Servicemen League and many communities island-wide through the Ministry of Social Transformation, Local Government and Community Empowerment. In December 2016, over 800 food hampers were distributed.

The Day Care and Kindergarten at their headquarters on High Street in Castries also provide education and care for young children. The daily meals on wheels programme, which provides meals for 60–70 persons, has seen a significant increase in numbers recently. In addition to generating a modest income to help offset administrative costs, the thrift store, which they operate with donations of clothing and household items from members of the public and various private sector businesses, also provides clothing for the homeless and fire victims.

Over the years, whenever disaster affects the country, the Salvation Army is present to provide assistance to families in need.

The organization is extremely grateful to have a small number ofdeed-of-covenant partners among the corporate and individualcitizens of Saint Lucia, but always welcomes additional funding for the various programmes that they manageand encourage more companies and persons to enter similar tax-deductible arrangements.

Tickets in advance are $60 and $75 at the door and can be obtained from Steve’s Barber Shop, The Cell (Rodney Bay and Jeremie St.), Mathews Restaurant in Rodney Bay and the Salvation Army Headquarters on High St. in Castries.

The public is asked to come out and enjoy a fabulous evening of incredible music while supporting the humanitarian programmes of the Salvation Army.