Saint Lucia Showcase – North America To Receive International Exposure

PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia Showcase – North America, slated for July 25-28, is garnering the attention of top travel publications. Providing media coverage of this year’s showcase are journalists from Recommend Magazine, Travel & Leisure and Elite Travel Media Group, representing some of the most renowned and influential travel publications in the United States and Canada. The venue for the event is Sandals Grande St. Lucian Spa and Beach Resort.

The event connects hotels, destination management companies (DMCs) and tourism officials with North American-based tour operators that sell Saint Lucia as one of their primary destinations. The event will also give attendees and visiting media the opportunity to experience the destination through hotel site visits, a catamaran sail to Soufriere and an evening of music and dancing dubbed ‘Saint Lucia Night’.

The level of attention that Saint Lucia will receive from the international media attending this year’s Showcase should increase the island’s visibility and stimulate the interest of other media outlets in what the destination has to offer.

Hosted by the Saint Lucia Tourist Board (SLTB), the Saint Lucia Showcase — North America facilitates networking and encouraging business relationships between local hotels and other tourism partners. Additionally, attendees get an opportunity to strengthen and build their product knowledge and rediscover the destination.

The event will also include a Gala Awards Dinner that recognizes the destination’s top selling and producing tour operators. This will be hosted at The Royalton Saint Lucia Resort and Spa.

The SLTB anticipates a successful hosting of its 5th Saint Lucia Showcase – North America as it continues its drive to facilitate the growth and evolution of the island’s tourism industry.