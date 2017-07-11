Reuben Nichols For IAAF World U-18 Championships

Share this

















SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Reuben Nichols, a member of Morne Stars Athletics Club and student of Corinth Secondary, is set to represent Saint Lucia at the IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya from July 12-17 July.

Nichols, a double champion at the secondary schools championship in March, the Independence Games in February, the National Junior Championships in March, and National Individual Championships held last month, left the island on Saturday. While in Nairobi, he will compete in the 400-metres.

He is coached by Dane Magloire, Public Relations Officer of the Saint Lucia Athletics Association, and he will be accompanied to Nairobi by Kenson Nicholas, Technical Director of the SLAA.