Non-Stop Football At PMG

THE Vieux Fort South Football League will stage a series of football matches at the Philip Marcellin, including a One-Day Fiesta slated for Emancipation Day, August 1.

From 6:00p.m. this evening, in the Saint Lucia Football Association/VFS Promotional League, Uptown Rebels take on Venom while W. Mange U play Stable Boyz at 8:00 p.m.

From 6:00 p.m. tomorrow, the action continues with Shamballa taking on Green Lake and Knights facing Victory Eagles at 8:00 p.m.

The action swings into high gear on Tuesday as Veterans in Sports Inc in collaboration with VSFL stage the first-ever “All Star Tuesday Classic”. The one-day event is being held to raise funds for the Saint Lucia National Under-17 Football team that will be travelling to Trinidad and Tobago later in the month.

From 2:00 p.m., Saint Lucia’s female Under-17 team will take on Micoud Boys Under-15s.

At 4:00 p.m., Saint Lucia’s Under-17 boys will play Victory Eagles Under-18s.

Saint Lucia Masters, fresh from their championship win over England Masters, will take on Saint Lucia Veterans.

The National Under-21 team, finalists in this year’s Vizions Entertainment “Super League”, will take on Vieux Fort South Under-21s, the SLFA Under-21 defending champions. This encounter is expected to be a thrilling contest between the sides which have a number of quality players.

The National Under-21 team represented Saint Lucia at the just-concluded Windward Islands Senior Men’s Football Tournament in Grenada. Although they did not win the championship, the team gave a good account of themselves.

The prolific goal scorer for VFS, Antonio Joseph, will lead the charge for his team, along with Gregson President, AntoniousMayers, Leon Alexander (goalkeeper) and Noah Nicholas.

The national Under-21 team is under the guidance of Head Coach Francis Lastic and Assistant Coach Alvin Xavier. The two will want the team to continue its good run on form with the likes of Quami Jones (goalkeeper), Ericson Magloire, Malix Felix, Keeroy Lionel, Melvin Doxilly, Nangee Philip, Otev Lawrence, Vino Bartlett, Arron Richards and Lester Joseph.

Meanwhile, the football action continues on Wednesday in the VFS Promotional League. From 6:00 p.m., it’s Stable Boyz versus Venom and Shamballa play Knights at 8:00 p.m.