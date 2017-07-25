Lobster Fishery Season Opens August 2

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Physical Planning, Natural Resources and Co-Operatives informs the general public that the lobster fishery opens from Wednesday, August 2, 2017 to Wednesday, February 28, 2018, both days included.

When the lobster fishery is open, lobsters may be obtained, fished for, sold and purchased. However, the following regulations are in effect in accordance with the Fisheries Regulations Chapter 7.15 of the Revised Laws of Saint Lucia 2001:

1. No person shall harm, give, receive from anyone, or at any time have in his possession, expose for sale, sell or purchase:

(a) any lobster that is undersized;

(b) any lobster carrying eggs; and

(c) any lobster which is moulting.

2. No person shall:

a) remove the eggs from a lobster, or have in his possession, or sell, or purchase a lobster from which the eggs have been removed.

b) spear, hook or attempt to spear a lobster;

c) sell any lobster that has been speared, hooked, or otherwise impaled, and

d) fish for, remove from the fishery waters, give, or at any time have in his or her possession, expose for sale, sell or purchase any lobster between 1 March to August in every year, or as otherwise stated by the Minister by notice published in the Gazette and in a newspaper which is printed or circulated in the state.

3. In this Regulation –

“lobster” includes the whole or any part of any lobster;

“undersized” means in relation to lobsters

(i) less than 9.5 centimetres (3.75 ins.) in carapace length measured from the ridge at the base of the horns to the end of the carapace (back shell); or

(ii) if the tail has been removed, a tail weight of less than 340 grammes (12 ounces)

Contravention of each of these Regulations is subject to a maximum fine of EC$5000 for each offence.

The Department seeks the cooperation of all persons and encourages members of the public to report to the Marine Police, District Police Stations or the Department of Fisheries, any person or establishment that is found contravening the Lobster Fishery regulations.