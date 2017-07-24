Jn. Baptiste Attends Food and Security Meeting in B’dos

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – MEMBER of Parliament for Vieux Fort North and Opposition spokesman on Agriculture, Fisheries and Health, Moses Jn. Baptiste, joined counterparts from fourteen Caribbean countries in Barbados yesterday for a working meeting of parliamentarians on Food and Nutrition Security.

Jn. Baptiste, who was invited by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, will be one of the lead presenters on how public policies and legislation for Food and Nutrition Security can be improved through the established Parliamentary Front Against Hunger in Latin America and the Caribbean. He will also be the Chair for the meetings session on Parliamentary Focal Points on Food and Nutrition Security: Actions and Roadmap.

The MP has been at the forefront of promoting strategies for effective actions at policy level in Food and Nutrition Security in the Caribbean. As Minister for Agriculture between 2011 and 2016 here in Saint Lucia, the National Food and Nutrition Security Policy document was presented to and approved by the Cabinet of ministers. A new improved School Feeding Programme was introduced and local food purchases were significantly increased.

Jn. Baptiste explained that he continues to seek opportunities to dialogue with policymakers throughout the Caribbean due to the importance of food and nutrition issues, especially to developing countries. Agricultural policies that are aimed at reducing non-communicable diseases can also create sustainable employment and save a significant portion of the US$5 billion that is spent on food imports in the region.

Upon his return, Jn. Baptiste hopes to encourage fellow Members of Parliament to establish a bipartisan parliamentary front to continue to promote and advocate public policies that will ensure actions which should focus on food and nutrition issues in Saint Lucia.