Hero’s Welcome For Gold-Winning CYG Team

PRESS RELEASE – THE Government of Saint Lucia has once again extended congratulations to Team Saint Lucia following a second gold medal win at the Commonwealth Youth Games in The Bahamas.

Saint Lucia defeated Trinidad and Tobago 6-2 in the beach soccer final on Saturday with Linus Clovis reportedly scoring four goals and ZaineAmedee and Dillon Fanis scoring the other two.

On Thursday, sprinter Julien Alfred won our country’s first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Girls’ 100-metres final by running a time of 11.56 seconds.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-Cabinet briefing, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, Lenard Montoute, said the entire team deserved a hero’s welcome for this being the country’s best showing at the Games.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our football team, who won the gold medal in beach football having defeated Trinidad and Tobago,” stated Montoute. “This is a wonderful accomplishment as a result of an outstanding performance on their part. Saint Lucia, so far having two gold medals at the Games, is the best performance at the Games and as a government, we compliment our young athletes.

“I say on behalf of the Government and the people of Saint Lucia our heartfelt congratulations to Ms. Julien Alfred, who won the 100-metres and our football team, who won the beach football. We look forward to welcoming them home and to giving them the hero’s welcome that they deserve.”

Montoute called on all Saint Lucians to rally around the 23-strong Saint Lucia team, along with officials, who are expected home later this week.