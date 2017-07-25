Fuel Price Adjustments

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Public is hereby notified that in keeping with changes in international oil prices and Government’s application of the modified market pass-through petroleum pricing mechanism, the retail prices of gasoline (unleaded) and kerosene remain unchanged.

The retail prices for LPG 20-, 22-, and 100-lb. cylinders and diesel have been changed.

The price changes take effect from Monday, July 24, 2017.

• Diesel — from $2.50 to $2.57 per litre or $11.36 to $11.69 per gallon

• 20-pound LPG cylinder (9.07 kg) from $30.49 to $29.12 per cylinder

• 22-pound LPG cylinder (9.98 kg) from $33.82 to $32.31 per cylinder

• 100-pound cylinder (45.36 kg) from $188.52 to $174.74 per cylinder

• Gasolene remains unchanged at $2.80 per litre or $12.75 per gallon

• Kerosene remains unchanged at $1.41 per litre or $6.39 per gallon

The public is informed that the retail prices of fuel products will be next adjusted on Monday, August 14, 2017.