Football: St. Lucia, Dominica Clash Today

DUE to heavy rainfall between Friday night and Sunday afternoon, games in the Windward Islands Football Association (WIFA) Men’s Football Tournament scheduled for last Sunday at the Fond Playing Field were rescheduled to yesterday at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

Kick-off times for the rescheduled games have also been adjusted.

From 3:00 p.m., Barbados took on Saint Lucia while Grenada played Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from 5:30 p.m. Defending champions Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were looking for their first points of the tournament after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Saint Lucia on the opening night.

Competitions Director at the Grenada Football Association (GFA), Bruce Swan, said the schedule for today’s games was also adjusted.

In the first encounter, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines play Barbados from 6:00 p.m. while Saint Lucia come up against Dominica at 8:30 p.m.

Up to the time of going to press yesterday, Dominica and host Grenada remained unbeaten on four points after two rounds of competition. However, the Grenadians lead the standings on goal advantage.

Grenada and Dominica drew 1-1 in their opening game on Wednesday but secured victories on Friday night at the Fond Playing Field in St. Patrick.

In the second encounter on the night, Grenada defeated Saint Lucia 2-0 to move to the top of the standings with goals by Jake Rennie (44th) and Shavon John Brown (51st).

Earlier, Dominica defeated Barbados 2-1 with goals from Julian Wade (22nd) and Kelrick Walters (57th) while Rashad Jules converted in the 57th minute for Barbados.