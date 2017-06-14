Sandals Chefs Successful At ‘Taste of the Caribbean’

PRESS RELEASE – THE talented culinary masters at Sandals Resorts International (SRI) had a successful evening at the “Taste of the Caribbean” competition held in Miami, Florida last week. Ten teams from various Caribbean countries competed in the well-attended gastronomic event.

Sandals Resorts International’s chefs took home the following awards in their respective competitions:

• Rodroy Thomas, Executive Chef – Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year; Bronze Medal

• Yoginder Singh, Pastry Chef – Caribbean Pastry Chef of the Year; Gold Medal

• Turks & Caicos Team – Caribbean National Team of the Year; Gold Medal

• Jamaica and St. Lucia Teams – Caribbean National Team of the Year; Silver Medal

Participating Team Members:

• Saint Lucia: Rodroy Thomas – Executive Chef -– Team Manager; Niguel Gerald – Senior Sous Chef; Robert McDonald – Pastry Chef; and KishaProspere – Pastry Cook.

• Turks & Caicos: Colin Watson – Executive Chef – Team Captain; and Yoginder Singh – Pastry Chef.

• Jamaica: Alicia Baker – Pastry Chef; and Oneil Anglin – Pastry Chef.

“One of the biggest components of our 5-star Global Gourmet dining programme is putting an even greater emphasis on educating our chefs by introducing them to new culinary products, trends and techniques,” said Josef Jungwirth, Corporate Executive Chef of SRI. “It is with great pride that we celebrate their success at Taste of the Caribbean.”

Taste of the Caribbean provides a forum for gathering practical information, developing skills, sampling, purchasing, strengthening, establishing supplier relationships and meeting new vendors to help Taste of the Caribbean bring innovative and exciting educational sessions for food and beverage professionals towards enhancing individual skills.