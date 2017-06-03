Joseph Defends Cheque Acceptance Role

Share this

















ECONOMIC Development Minister, Guy Joseph, has responded to criticisms regarding him accepting a cheque from the Taiwanese Embassy on behalf of a hospitality training institute his wife is associated with.

Joseph spoke to reporters earlier this week, saying that not only does he have no involvement with the institute but that he will deal with the allegations levelled at him at the appropriate time.

Three weeks ago, Joseph accepted a cheque for US$40,000 from the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and immediately handed it over to the Caribbean Hospitality and Tourism Training Institute (CHTTi), where his wife, Dr. Wendy Bailey–Joseph, serves as Chairperson of Board of Directors.

The amount was the second and final installment of grant funding from Taiwan totaling US$100,000 to the institute for financing its training programmes.

Joseph said he was aware of what was said about him by his critics regarding his acceptance of the cheque but will not respond to them right now because it was not the right time to do so.

“If you are asking me to respond to what has been said, I will respond at the appropriate time in the appropriate manner. Things that are dealt with from a political perspective, I will deal with from a political perspective, not from a government standpoint,” Joseph said.

He said his only involvement with CHTTi was to accept the cheque from the Taiwanese ambassador, something he did because he is the Minister of Economic Development and such presentations from the Taiwanese Embassy go through his Ministry.

“My only involvement has been as the Minister responsible for Economic Development to be the standing person whenever that happens,” Joseph said.