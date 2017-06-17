Carnival Launches With ‘Epic Wednesday’

Share this

















The Carnival season opened officially last Wednesday evening at the Sab Facility (formerly Vigie Playing Field) with glimpses and sounds of what’s in store this year.

Despite the inclement weather, the event – originally slated for a 7:00 p.m. start – began about an hour late as the rain subsided and patrons trickled into the venue.

Contestants in this year’s Soufriere, Micoud and National Carnival Queen pageants made appearances. Also several calypsonians performed their songs ahead of next week’s quarterfinal round: Oshun, Ready, Achiever, Nintus, TC Brown and Herb Black.

Some carnival bands also displayed their costumes, namely Dynasty, Fuzion Mas, legends, Insommeil, LooshanRevelers, Meltdown XD, RoyalitesXtreme and Taboo.

The night continued with some of the season’s hottest soca artistes performing their crowd favourites. Among those hitting the stage – backed up by the Derek Yarde Project (DYP) — were Soca Switch winner Brandon Harding; Q-Pid; reigning Groovy Monarch, Arthur Allain; Ezra featuring Scoobay, Jiggy and Esteban; reigning Road March and Party Soca Monarchs, Mac 11 and Islah Man respectively; Ricky T, Sedale; Frizzy and Subance.

Meanwhile, carnival activities continue this weekend with the Miss Soufriere Carnival Queen Pageant at Soufriere Mini Stadium (today), Vieux Fort Kiddies Carnival at Philip Marcellin Grounds (tomorrow).

Calypso quarterfinals are also on next week: Ambassadors Calypso Tent (Wednesday, June 21), TOT Village (Thursday, June 22) and South Calypso Tent (Saturday, June 24). All calypso tents quarterfinals will be held at the National Cultural Centre (NCC).

Meanwhile, Pan Clash is slated for next Saturday at William Peter Boulevard as well as Cooler Fete at the Gaiety on Rodney Bay.