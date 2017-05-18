WINDIES TO HOST INDIA – Series Begins June 20

WICB News

THE West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have now finalised the schedule for India’s four-week tour of the Caribbean that includes five One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and one Twenty20 International (IT20) from Tuesday, June 20 to Monday, July 10.

The series is scheduled to start in the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and end in Jamaica.

The series will begin with two ODIs at the Queen’s Park Oval, followed by two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and will end with one ODI and an IT20 at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

CEO of WICB, Johnny Grave, said, “We are all looking forward to hosting the Indian Cricket Team so soon after Afghanistan’s inaugural tour of the Caribbean. The five-match ODI series give our young side the opportunity of playing one of the world’s best 50-over sides, and we hope for a competitive series as we strive for automatic qualification for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.”

Acting Secretary, BCCI, Amitabh Choudray, says, “When both these teams meet, we can always expect exciting cricket and as always we hope to maintain that for this series.”

Schedule: Friday, June 23 — 1st ODI, Queen’s Park Oval; Sunday, June 25 — 2nd ODI, Queen’s Park Oval; Friday, June 30 — 3rd ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium; Sunday, July 2 — 4th ODI, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Thursday, July 6 — 5th ODI, Sabina Park; Sunday, July 9 — T20I, Sabina Park.

Since 1979, West Indies and India have played 116 ODIs; West Indies have won 60, India 53, with one tied game and two no-results.

In IT20s since 2009, both have played seven matches with West Indies winning 4, India 2 and one ending with no result. The teams last met in August 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, where the 2nd of two Twenty20 matches was abandoned due to rain.