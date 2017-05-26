Soufriere FM Staff Complete Training

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – IN order to augment and recognize personal development, the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation (SRDF) held a graduation ceremony for radio station Soufriere FM’s personnel. The ceremony was held last Friday to recognize the staff who successfully completed the six-week intense Announcer Training Programme on May 5.

Corporate Administration and Communications Manager, Lester Cazaubon, stated, “This training was strategic because it serves as a catalyst for the expansion of the radio station, ultimately bringing it to the next level in broadcast delivery.”

He added that the completion of the programme initiated a new direction and paradigm for 88.5.

The training was facilitated by prominent media trainer, Jerry George, who said he training was comparable to the Speech and Performance for Broadcasting course taught at Monroe College.

Radio host Jannallia Lamontagne was excited about completing the curriculum. According to her, “Through the years, I wanted to give up due to the job’s demands. However, the training has helped build my self-confidence.”

The Announcer and Training Programme is a forerunner for a number of similar programmes geared at enhancing the performance of community radio station, Soufriere FM.

The Soufriere Foundation is a non-profit company located in Soufriere. Its mandate is to undertake social, cultural, human resource, tourism and infrastructure development in the Soufriere area. The organization which was established in 1993 generates revenues from its operational sites: the Sulphur Springs Park, Gros Piton Nature Trail, Comfort Center, Soufriere jetties and 88.5 Soufriere FM.