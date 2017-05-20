LUCELEC Michael Mathurin Rugby Finals Tonight

Share this

















THE curtains will come down on the 2017 LUCELEC Michael Mathurin Rugby Challenge with a match between Sir Arthur Lewis Community College Rugby and VBCC Stingers Rugby teams from 6:00 p.m. at La Clery Playing Field from 6:00 p.m.

The winning team receives $500.00.

This will be followed by an exciting male ‘tens’ exhibition match between a veterans team and an amateur team. The team of veteran rugby players will be lacing up their boots once again to play against a younger generation of players.

This is the first time in Saint Lucia that a veterans rugby team comes together to play an exhibition match. It will be a showcase of old school tactics versus the newbie hype. The Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union is looking forward to the exciting match-up.

The Union is hoping that this will rekindle the passion for the sport in players both young and old. The Union plans to continue hosting these matches and envisions the possibility of developing a mentorship programme among the veterans and the younger players.