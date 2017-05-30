Guardsman Northern Zone U-13 Tourney Enters Semis Round

Share this

















FLOW Lancers FC, Big Players, First Touch Pioneers and Northern United All Stars all booked semifinal spots in the Saint Lucia Football Association/Gros Islet football League Guardsman Northern Zone Under-13 Club Championship following quarterfinals action played at the Grande Riviere playing field on Saturday and Sunday.

In games played on Saturday, Flow Lancers FC defeated VSADC 4-3 in a penalty shootout after the scores were locked at 0-0 after regulation time.

The second game ended in similar fashion with Big Players winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout over Valley Soccer after the game ended 0-0 after regulation time.

In the third quarterfinal, First Touch Pioneers defeated T Valley FC 3-0 with goals from Marlon Nurse in the 25th and 28th minutes and Riokeliue Joseph in the 34th minute.

On Sunday, the final berth to the semifinals saw Northern United All Stars and B1 Juniors going at it. Jahil Evans put Northern United All Stars ahead in the 5th minute but B1 Juniors equalized in the 18th minute through Donavan Phillip. Northern United All Stars nosed ahead again with another goal from Evans in the 22nd minute to seize the halftime advantage by 2-1.

On the resumption of play, Miller Alcee put Northern United All Stars further ahead in the 31st minute and that’s how the score-line remained until the final whistle.

Meanwhile, in semifinals matchup scheduled for this Sunday at the Grand Riviere Playing Field, First Touch Pioneers play Flow Lancers FC from 1:00 p.m. and Northern United All Stars will come up against Big Players at 3:00 p.m.