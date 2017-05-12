ECSL Congratulates ‘West Coast Jazz’

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – SOLEIL Saint Lucia and the Events Company of St. Lucia (ECSL) congratulate West Coast Jazz organizers for a successful staging of the inaugural West Coast Jazz Event last Sunday at Quantum Gardens Massacre, Anse La Raye.

In spite of the intermittent showers, the event was well supported by the communities along the west coast as well as by St. Lucians and visitors from other parts of the island, north, south and east.

From the well-orchestrated traffic management plan to the sophisticated pallet décor and special lighting, it would appear that the organizers left nothing to chance.

The West Coast Jazz Committee members displayed true St. Lucian hospitality meeting and greeting as well as mingling with the patrons, making them feel right at home.

Pulsating Jazz and Blues rhythms filled the air, while the aroma of roast and Heineken tantalized every taste bud. And as if that was not enough, patrons were treated to an after-dance party with No. 1 dance party band of St. Lucia, DYP.

We can’t wait to see what West Coast Jazz has to offer next year!