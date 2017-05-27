Big Wins In Secondary Schools U-15 Cricket

Share this

















THE 2017 Department of Youth and Sports Schools Under-15 Schools Cricket Tournament continued on Thursday with four matches played. Wins were recorded for St. Mary’s College over Ciceron Secondary, Castries Comprehensive Secondary over Sir Ira Simmons Secondary and Choiseul Secondary over Piaye Secondary. The fourth match between Clendon Mason Memorial and AnseGer Secondary ended in a no-result.

At the Gros Islet Playing Field, defending champions St. Mary’s College defeated Ciceron Secondary by 182 runs. Led by an unbeaten century from National Under-15 player Zidane Arthur, St. Mary’s College batting first made 248 for 5 in their allotted 37 overs. Batting with good maturity, Arthur made a well-played 118 not out with 18 fours and 2 sixes, his maiden career century. Ryan Goodman (27) and AckeemAuguste (25) also made valuable contributions to SMC’s total. Arthur’s century is the third recorded for this tournament so far.

The wicket-takers for Ciceron Secondary were Ishmael Clement, Eddie Sydney, Mc Kell James and Jamal Wilfred with 1 wicket each. In reply, Ciceron Secondary were bowled out for 66 in 17.2 overs with Neon Leo making 16.

Doing the damage with the ball for St Mary’s College were young Amari Venner (5 for 12 in 4 overs) — including a ‘hat trick’, the third recorded for the tournament so far — Aden Snag (2 for 0 in 2 balls) and 1 wicket to Ryan Goodman.

At the Mindoo Phillip Park, Castries Comprehensive Secondary defeated Sir Ira Simmons Secondary by 7 wickets. Sir Ira Simmons Secondary batting first were bowled out for 26 in 10.1 overs. Bowling for Castries Comprehensive Secondary, Nehemiah Etienne had 5 for 11 in 5 overs, Mc Kenny Clarke 2 for 3 in 2.1 overs and Donavan Felix 2 for 6 in 3 overs.

Set just 27 for victory, Castries Comprehensive Secondary finished on 27 for 3 in the 6th over with De Quan Ford on 9 not out.

Bowling for Sir Ira Simmons, Joseph Eplifane had 2 for 10 in 2.2 overs.

At the Piaye Playing Field, Choiseul Secondary defeated Piaye Secondary by 9 wickets. Piaye Secondary batting first was dismissed for 44 in 13.5 overs.

The wicket-takers for Choiseul Secondary were National Under-15 player Sky Lafeuille with 5 for 15 in 5 overs, Shervon Brown 2 for 12 in 2.5 overs and StaphaneTheophane 2 for 14 in 3 overs.

Sky Lafeuille with 22 not out and Davel Edward with 16 ensured victory for Choiseul Secondary as they finished on 50 for 1.

At the Dennery Playing Field, the match between Clendon Mason Memorial and AnseGer Secondary ended in a no-result because the game was incomplete due to rain.

AnseGer Secondary batting first made 105 all out in 19 overs with StaphoneDupres making 12. Bowling for Clendon Mason Memorial, KurlanSeverin had 6 for 28 in 8 overs, Mark Anaville 2 for 21 in 3 overs and one wicket each to KaytonRigobert and Nicky Henville.

In reply, Clendon Mason Memorial reached 15 for 1 in 2 overs before rain brought an end to the match.