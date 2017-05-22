ABE Appoints New CEO

Share this

















PRESS RELEASE – ABE, the not-for-profit awarding body specializing in business qualifications, has appointed Rob May as its new CEO. He started his new role on May 8.

Keith Ramsay, Chairman, ABE, said, “We’re delighted that Rob will join ABE to strengthen our leadership team. He is a proven executive and leader in the global business-to-business education market with more than 15 years of experience in the sector. Moreover, Rob is passionate about the power of education to transform lives and accelerate social change.”

May joins ABE just as it launches its updated qualifications portfolio which has been designed to equip learners with a strong core of business skills that can adapt to diverse business contexts.

He said, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead ABE when there are so many opportunities and challenges in the global education market. Our aim is to build an organization which is leaning into the future, recognizing the many changing ways that people teach and learn, but also showing respect to our own traditions and those of the Study Centres and partners we work with around the world.”

As the Director of YMCA Awards, May led the awarding organization’s transformation into a digitally-focused learning company while growing its reputation and increasing its competitive edge.

His focus on creating value for customers through offering clever and effective learning solutions had led to numerous industry awards. In 2016, he led YMCA to be the first organization to win the prestigious FAB award for innovation two years in a row.

May is looking forward to helping ABE develop innovative education for business people.

“ABE qualifications have opened doors for thousands of people but its members are also facing ‘real time’ business challenges throughout their career. I’m interested in how we can inspire and engage ABE members to build their skills on demand and implement practical solutions to real organizational challenges,” he said.