UWP Raps SLP Over Deputy Speaker

THE United Workers Party (UWP) says it has noted that on Tuesday Labour Party MPs Kenny Anthony and Moses Jn. Baptiste both publicly declined after they were nominated to perform the role of Deputy Speaker in the House of Assembly.

The UWP said that by their actions, the Labour Party had shown that they were simply playing politics with the issue and were not concerned about the role being filled. “They are obviously the ones taking the people and the House of Assembly for ‘pappyshow’ as the Constitution clearly states that one of the five MPs on the Opposition side can hold the position of Deputy Speaker,” the ruling Party said.

General Secretary of the UWP, Oswald Augustin, stated in response: “The Government did the right thing by nominating the Labour Party MPs to this role in the House of Assembly and the public can see that the Labour Party, despite their expressed concerns about there not being a Deputy Speaker, have declined to hold the role themselves. This shows that their so-called patriotism is simply for show because when called upon to perform they choose politics over the country. Now the public knows for sure that the Opposition is not concerned with the business of the House of Assembly and simply trying to score cheap points.”

The United Workers Party reminded the Opposition that the House of Parliament was a collective of the government and Opposition members, and that the criteria for being elected Deputy Speaker is that you are not a member of Cabinet or a Parliamentary Secretary. Therefore all five Opposition MPs are qualified to perform the duty of Deputy Speaker.”

The public now has to ask itself why none of the Opposition Members will accept the role of Deputy Speaker. The Labour Party showed their true colours when they declined the nomination. It is left to be seen whether the other three Opposition MPs will also decline.