SLP Flays Gov’t on SLNT Subvention Cut

THE Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) strongly condemns the action by Prime Minister Allen Chastanet and his government in withdrawing the annual subvention to the Saint Lucia National Trust for the first time since the Trust was formed in 1975 by the government of the former Prime Minister, Sir John Compton, some 42 years ago.

SLP Political Leader, Philip J. Pierre, has described the move by the Allen Chastanet regime as “vicious, vindictive and reeking of victimization.”

According to the SLP Leader, “It is clear that the move by Mr. Chastanet as Minister for Finance is in retaliation to the Saint Lucia National Trust’s principled position on the Dolphin Park at Pigeon Island National Landmark and the DSH Project and its environmental impacts.”

The Saint Lucia Labour Party wishes to place on record its support for the National Trust as the legal entity entrusted with the protection of our environment and patrimony.

The SLP also reaffirms its non-discriminatory policy on governance and puts Prime Minister Chastanet on notice that such acts of pettiness and bullying will not be accepted by the Opposition and the people of Saint Lucia.

The SLP also wishes to assure the Saint Lucia National Trust that we will restore its subvention upon our return to government.