BREAKING NEWS: Stabbing In V. Fort Claims Life

An apparent stabbing in Vieux Fort is believed to have claimed the life of a lone male Wednesday night.

The incident allegedly took place near the Vieux Fort docks, around 300 yards away from the Phillip Marcellin Grounds shortly after 9:00 p.m. Even with a crowd gathered around the victim on the ground, it was reported that he was still laying at the scene over an hour later.

Wednesday’s incident will be recorded as the island’s 42nd homicide for the year thus far.

The victim who is yet to be identified had reportedly just left a funeral when the incident took place.

Currently, information on the perpetrator(s) is unknown, as well as the motive behind the incident; further details will be provided as information reaches The VOICE.

