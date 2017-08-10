Chastanet Offers Condolences To Dominica

Share this

















PRIME Minister Allen Chastanet has sent condolences to the government and people of Dominica following a vehicular accident there in which five young men lost their lives.

The incident occurred last Sunday morning in Vieille Case, in the northern part of Dominica, when the vehicle reportedly plunged off a cliff.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Dominica at this time. Dominica is our sister isle and we in Saint Lucia have gone through something very similar and we know how difficult this can be for a small country,” noted Prime Minister Chastanet.

“On behalf of the people of Saint Lucia, I express our immense sadness and extend our condolences to the families of the young men and to Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who is also the MP for the area, and the people of Dominica,” Chastanet added.

On November 10, 2011, Saint Lucia was thrown into mourning after a bus filled with passengers returning from a funeral near Morne Sion, Choiseul veered off a cliff and fell into the sea, reportedly killing 19 people.

As the Prime Minister recalled the incident, he said: “We know the heartache that Dominica is suffering after losing these five young men in this way and right now I know that every Saint Lucian can sympathize with what they are going through. You have our most profound sympathy at this time.”