Corinth Man Killled

PRESS RELEASE – POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 27-year-old Corinth, Gros Islet resident, Seame Cherry, also known as “Shem Cherry” and “Snake Oil”.

Gros Islet Police Station received a report of a possible homicide at Piat, Grande Riviere, Gros Islet about 1:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Cherry, who was allegedly shot four times, was conveyed to the Victoria Hospital via ambulance, where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner about 2:43a.m.

A post mortem was scheduled for yesterday.

No one is in custody in relation to this incident and investigations into this matter are continuing.

This is the twenty-seventh homicide for the year.