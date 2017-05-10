US Priest Told To Shut Up Or Ship Out

Share this

















The father of the island’s Prime Minister has issued a blatant threat to an American Catholic priest who recently took part in demonstrations against the government for its ongoing deal with a foreign investor, namely the controversial Desert Star Holding Limited Project (DSH).

In a 90-second excerpt from the talk show “Open Mike”, which aired on Sunday on DBS Television, Michael Chastanet is seen and heard speaking directly to Father Kevin Murray for the latter’s role in the demonstrations.

The video starts with Chastanet thanking Father Murray for his time spent in St. Lucia, then Chastanet goes straight into suggesting that Murray leaves Vieux Fort, where the ethnicity is predominantly black, and go back to his country of origin to take up their fight against racism, saying: “You should go back to America and take care of your own country where the slogan is ‘Black Lives Matter’”.

