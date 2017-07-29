Venezuelans Vote Tomorrow

Share this

















Venezuela’s Ambassador to St. Lucia, Leiff Escalona, says her country is ready to elect representatives for the National Constituent Assembly (NCA) in a vote scheduled for Sunday.

She said the election will pave the way for establishing peace, expanding and perfecting the Venezuelan economic system, incorporating the new Constitution into all major social missions and improving the security and functioning of the justice system.

She also said that when formed, the NCA will address new forms of participatory and protagonistic democracy, the integrity of the nation and a new vision of the multi-polar and multi-centric world, Venezuela’s cultural identity, the participation of youth, climate change and the mechanisms to contribute to people across the globe.

In an interview with The VOICE on Thursday, Escalona said Sunday’s polls to elect representatives for the NCA is an initiative from President Nicolas Maduro which will help further develop the country’s democracy and help ease tensions with the opposition.

She quoted President Maduro as saying that the call for the NCA was made in the context of the current social, political and economic circumstances buffeting Venezuela at this time, including severe internal and external threats against the country’s democracy and its constitutional order.

She blames the violence sweeping the country on the opposition coalition which, she says, is backed by the Unites States and the local and international media, all aimed at bringing down the democratically-elected Maduro.

“The current violence has involved attacks on State facilities and services such as maternity hospitals, electricity supplies, food depots and public transport and also targeted assassinations of government supporters,” the Ambassador said.

According to her, the violence began in early April this year, resulting in scores of deaths, and injuries to over 1,200 people.

“A key tactic in the violent protests is the use of ‘guarimbas’ — or street blockades — created by masked protesters,” she said.

The Ambassador believes that the objective of the violence experienced in Venezuela at this time is to generate chaos and increase internal conflict in the government to force President Maduro to resign.

“This new surge of violence was announced by the main political parties of the opposition, which are financed and orchestrated by Washington,” Escalona said, adding that the opposition does not want Sunday’s vote to take place.

Escalona explaining the importance of Sunday’s exercise, saying it is the people of Venezuela who have the power, which they are exercising, to call a National Constituent Assembly for the purpose of transforming the State, creating a new juridical order and drawing up a new Constitution.

According to the Ambassador, the initiative for calling a National Constituent Assembly may emanate from the President of the Republic sitting with the Cabinet of Ministers, from the National Assembly by a two-thirds vote of its members, or from the Municipal Councils in open session by two-thirds of their members, and from 15% of the voters registered with the Civil and Electoral Registry.

Political reasons for the NCA, as pointed out by the Ambassador, are the constant violent acts of destabilization, refusal to acknowledge the institutions and public powers constitutionally-elected by the opposition, the continued denouncement and abandonment by the opposition of the dialogue process facilitated by ex-presidents and the repeated interference in the internal affairs of Venezuela by organizations such as the OAS, the United States Department of State and the global hegemonic communications media, which the Ambassador Barrueta said intend to position the opinion matrix that in Venezuela there is a strong dictatorship.