Vieux Fort Youth and Sports Council Elects New Executive

PRESS RELEASE – THE Saint Lucia National Council takes this opportunity to announce that the Vieux Fort Youth and Sports Council held their elections on November 30 at the Vieux Fort Primary School.

It is commendable that representatives from all parts of Vieux Fort South attended to vote for this newly-elected Council despite the inclement weather on that day.

The election process was overseen by the Youth and Sports Officer for the district, Marcia DolorLashlee. After the counting of the ballots, the following people emerged as winners for their respective posts:

• President — Ezbai Francis

• Vice President — Mc Alister Hunt

• Treasurer — Sherma Charles

• Asst. Treasurer — Shae James

• Secretary — Sophie Klien

• Asst. Secretary — Sylvie Jeffery

• Public Relations Officer — Tresha Lionel

• The two trustees remained as Kajana James and Jeff Jeffery

The Council wishes the VFSYSC a productive tenure and pledges support to them throughout their journey.