Veterans Football: Matches On This Weekend

NEW champions will be crowned as defending champions VSADC were booted out of the Main Championship to the Plate Championship of the 2017-2018 Veterans In Sports Inc. Football Tournament.

Valley Ledgens defeated Congorians 5-1 at the La Ressource playing field to secure the second quarterfinal spot in Group A.

The VISI train will whistle its way back to the Phillip Marcellin Grounds this weekend for six interesting matches over two days.

From 4:00 p.m. this evening, newcomers LabowiConnextions (on 4 points from 3 matches played) will meet Flow Lancers FC in Game 1. LabowiConnextions face a tough challenge against the Vilan Edward-led team with 3 points from two games played to date in Group D. A win for either team can see them edge closer to the quarterfinal round.

In Game 2, scheduled for 6:00 p.m., in a Group C clash, Vieux Fort North (3rd) and Laborie Veterans (4th) will both play for pride. They are currently on 3 points each, but the goal difference following this evening’s encounter will determine their final placing in the group.

The final game of the evening will see former champions Caricom Masters and home team Vieux Fort Central play each other in a must-win situation for both teams. A win for Caricom Masters will see them ending the preliminary round with 8 points and qualify for the quarterfinal stage.

Vieux Fort Central will have their strategy up their sleeves and will be coming out firing. Former national striker and Trinidad and Tobago professional, Titus Elva, is expected to lead for his team. A win for VFC will see them leapfrog Caricom Masters to 6 points with one game in hand against Behind the College All Stars on Thursday.

Patrons coming to the PMG can rest assured this final encounter on the evening will go down to the wire.

On Sunday, in Group C, Prophets and Kings, in their final game of the preliminary round, should at least have something to prove. They have lost all three matches played, scored 3 goals and 7 scored against them. This year can best described as their worst in the tournament.

At 3:00 p.m., PAK will come up against Soufriere; the latter have already qualified for the quarterfinal round and are currently on 7 points. A win will see them tie with All Blacks: Dennery on 10 points, but the goals for and against will come into play as to which of the two teams will head the group going into the quarterfinal stage.

In Game 2, in Group B, newcomers Canaries will take on Behind the College. The west coast team has failed to trouble the statisticians in terms of the points table. They have played three games and lost all. Certainly, it is a learning experience for them and one hopes they can put it together against BTC to salvage some pride.

For BTC, this is a crucial game, a must-win situation, nothing less if they are to advance to the quarterfinal stage. The Trevor Cadet-led team knows exactly what they are playing for and their supporters expect them to dig deep in this encounter.

The final game on the night will see Marchand Veterans taking on Vieux Fort South; the latter have already qualified for the quarterfinal stage and currently lead Group A with 9 points from three victories.

Marchand Veterans, on the other hand, will want to end their campaign in the main championship with a second victory. But they will have to score their opportunities when offered to them. The likes of Robert Lewis, Alvin Xavier and Trevor Henry will have to take the responsibilities to make it happen.

Meanwhile, in matches played on Wednesday evening at the La Ressource playing field, Micoud and Mon Repos played to a 1-1. The halftime score was nil-all.

On the resumption, Glen Guiste put Mon Repos ahead in the 52nd minute, while Micoud’s Guy George denied Mon Repos their first victory in the 61st minute by equalizing.

In the final encounter of the double-header, Valley Ledgens left no stone unturned as they defeated Congorians 5-1. For Valley Ledgens, the goal scorers were Clifford Sandiford (14th and 49th minutes), Valentinus Joseph (17th minute), Anthony Matthew (36th minute) and Nevil Harris (69th minute). Congorians’s lone goal came from Glen Fedee in the 32nd minute.