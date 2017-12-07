The Tile Gallery Congratulates Ms. Eugenia Daniel

Share This

















PRESS RELEASE – THE Tile Gallery would like to express appreciation to all participants of our draw through the month of November. This giveaway was meant to show appreciation to our valued customers and give back to one lucky winner.

Congratulations are going out to Ms. Eugenia Daniel on behalf of The Tile Gallery. Ms. Daniel is the lucky recipient of a one-day trip for two to Martinique, compliments The Tile Gallery. Ms. Daniel expressed her gratitude and thanked The Tile Gallery for making her a winner.

Customers who spent $500 or more at The Tile Gallery were entered in the draw, which ended on November 31. The Tile Gallery is located in Bois d’Orange at M&C Home Depot Contractor Centre. Newly-opened for all your tiling needs.The Tile Gallery — Affordable Style.