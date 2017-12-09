Ten Students Graduate From SCC

By Kingsley Emmanuel

TEN students graduated from the Southeastern Caribbean College at its second graduation exercise held at the Augier Evangelical Church last Sunday.

The graduands were showered with praises for their achievements from the various speakers, who included officials from the college and current and former government officials. Among the other dignitaries who attended the auspicious occasion were religious leaders and principals of schools.

The Southeastern College was established in 2001 and is registered with the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relationship and Sustainable Development. The college, which has two campuses — one in the south of the island and the other in the north — has partnered with the Jamaica Theological Seminary (JTS), a Jamaican college, to offer accredited training in highly-recognized degree programmes in three key areas: Theology, Social Work and Guidance, and Counselling.

In his presentation, president of the college, Rev. Dr.Zifus James, spoke of the history of the college, its achievement and goals. He said the college will be expanding its infrastructure, constantly improving its quality of education, introducing new programmes, upgrading its library to university level and increasing student enrollment.

“Let’s continue to work to achieve this dream,” he urged the graduating class.

James said the college has been very much involved in the community by making public presentations on suicide prevention in Babonneau and holding health fairs in Desruisseaux, which have changed lives.

He told the graduating class that they should not see themselves as mere numbers or statistics, but part of the school’s family and individuals who can make a contribution towards the development of society.

“You are part of us. We will continue our journey with you,” he said.

He commended the graduands for displaying discipline, courage and determination in pursing their goals of completing the programme.

Former Minister of Education, Dr. Robert Lewis, described the achievements of the graduands as a significant milestone. He told them that their degrees are not just to put on the walls but really to serve others, which is very important.

“Make use of your achievement by serving the community. You have acquired a lot of information over the past few years, but unless you put it into practice, it is of no significance,” he said.

Dr. Lewis said the world is challenging, but nevertheless offers many opportunities, urging the graduands to grasp those opportunities.

“Today marks the end of one phase of your life and the beginning of another. From today, the world needs you to make it a better place,” he said.

According to him, the size of the school does not matter, but that the quality of education does. He urged the graduating class to keep reading and always be prepared to learn.

Dr. Lewis, who quoted the Bible during his presentation, said people still have trust in church leaders and social workers, but not in politicians.

Individual students were awarded for their excellent performances in various disciplines.